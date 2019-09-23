Antonio Brown heads back to school, reportedly enrolls at Central Michigan University

MOUNT PLEASANT, Michigan– The drama surrounding Antonio Brown continued Monday when the former New England Patriots wide receiver posted a class schedule on Instagram with the caption “Back to school” with a tag for Central Michigan University Athletics.

On Twitter, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said that CMU confirmed with NFL Network’s Clayton Holloway that Brown is enrolled in online degree completion coursework and started class last week.

This post comes one day after Brown said on Twitter that he would not be playing in the NFL anymore.

Brown was released from the New England Patriots last Friday amid sexual misconduct claims.