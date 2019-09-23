A New You Body and Wellness can help you transform your look with some non-invasive technology that will help you drop those extra pounds. They have a special offer for the first 10 callers, so you can get 6 Laser Body Slimming Treatments for just $150! You can also get one month of weight loss injections for just $49. And for the new medically-directed weight loss, you can get a free consultation plus 50% OFF! Don't forget to ask about their 20 Pounds in 20 Days Challenge. Call 720-499-8900.AlertMe
A New You
-
A New YOU
-
A New You
-
A New You Body and Wellness
-
Finally get rid of those stubborn pounds
-
A New YOU – 20 Day Challenge
-
-
Lose 20 pounds in 20 days
-
Weight Loss – 20 Pounds in 20 Days Challenge
-
Never Too Late to Get That Bikini Bod!
-
Beach body ready
-
Medical Weight Loss – 20 Pounds in 20 Days Challenge
-
-
Michigan mother who lost half her body weight credits 30-minute workouts
-
Pint-sized rescue puppy in Ohio undergoes life-saving open heart surgery
-
20% Off – Guaranteed Fat Loss or It’s Free