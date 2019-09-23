× 12-story hotel proposed along RiNo’s Brighton Boulevard

DENVER — The Source Hotel could be getting more company along Brighton Boulevard.

Matt Maley, principal with Littleton-based Alliance Investments, submitted an early-stage development proposal known as a “project concept” to the city last week, proposing a 12-story hotel at 3660 Brighton Blvd.

The 0.43-acre site is currently home to a 10,000-square-foot industrial facility used by auto body shop Premier Collision Center and RX Fabrication, which manufactures ramps for ambulances. Office building Rev360, which has lured WeWork as a tenant, is under construction next door.

The hotel would have 160 rooms and a rooftop deck, according to the plans, which were drawn up by Beck Architecture. The plans do not identify the hotel brand.

The property is zoned for up to eight stories, but the 38th and Blake zoning overlay district allows for construction of up to 16 stories if certain restrictions are met.

