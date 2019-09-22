Thieves steal 88-year-old’s $6,000 trike from Thornton assisted living center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- A grandmother is without her wheels after thieves made off with her recumbent trike valued at $6,000. It was stolen from outside her assisting living home.

“There’s a very steep downhill and we just go screaming down that hill. It’s so much fun,” Cynthia Ziegler said.

At 88 years old, Ziegler is still a kid at heart. She loves to feel the wind blow through her hair while riding her red, three-wheeled trike.

“Oh, it’s just hop on. That’s it and away you go,” Ziegler said.

As part of her daily exercise, Ziegler would ride her trike around the scenic lake at Hunters Glen. She also uses the trike to get groceries. But on Aug. 17, Ziegler noticed her trike was stolen from her assisted living home near East 120th Avenue and Washington Street in Thornton.

Ziegler had the bike locked up on the patio, just outside the glass doors to the dining room. It’s a crime she can’t wrap her head around.

“It seems terrible to steal something from somebody as old as I am or from anybody, really," she said.

The recumbent trike is manufactured by ICE. It's an adventure model, with full suspension and an electronic pedal assist. Ziegler's family filed a police report and have checked online and area pawn shops but found nothing. Ziegler says this theft had to be planned out.

“It’s very heavy. It would take two people to take it out of here," she said.

Ziegler’s family is offering a $500 reward for the safe return of her trike, but in the meantime, she ordered a replacement because she is determined to stay active.

“If you don’t have strength and health, you’re not going to be doing anything, and I’m not ready for that," Ziegler said.

If you have any information on the stolen trike, email the Ziegler family: wgzig@msn.com