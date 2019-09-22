× Seasonal temps, sunshine to end the weekend

We’ll keep seasonal temperatures around for the last day of Summer, with highs on Sunday maxing out in the upper 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine and light wind as we end our weekend.

Our weather pattern will stay fairly quiet through the upcoming work week. Expect a gradual increase of cloud cover on Monday as temps return to the lower 80s. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week, as highs hit the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. We’ll bounce between the upper 70s and lower 80s through the rest of the work week, with rain chances returning by Thursday and Friday.

