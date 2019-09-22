Massive Jaguar art piece will light up Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — A visually stunning mobile art piece aimed at raising awareness about the vulnerability of the Amazon rainforest will be on display in Denver this week.

The art car, known as 'Jaguara’, was created by artists from Colombia and debuted at Burning Man in 2018.

Burning Man is a unique and distinctive cultural festival held in the northern Nevada desert each August.

Jaguara made its way to Denver to participate in Biennial of the Americas, a cultural festival held in the Mile High City every other year.

The event will feature several interactive art pieces, but Jaguara will serve as its centerpiece.

“The patterns from the rainforest and sacred geometry symbols that made up the main piece, Jaguara’s head emerging from the Amazon River, became golden with the desert sun shining through them,” the artists said of Jaguara's debut at Burning Man. “Sounds of nature, indigenous chants and tribal beats reminded us of the primordial pulse of the Earth that flows through us and everything around us”.

After its debut at Burning Man last year, the mobile art piece now travels the country to entertain and educate the public.



“Jaguara [hosts] talks around subjects like habitat, climate, water and medicine, enhancing the global learning platform,” its creators wrote on their website.

Biennial of the Americas takes place at Denver’s Civic Center Park Sept. 25-Sept.28 from 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

On Saturday (9/28), Jaguara will burst to life with a visually stunning light show during a Latin music party.

You can learn more about the other art sculptures that will be featured at the Biennial of the Americas event by visiting its website.