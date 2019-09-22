Game day live blog: Broncos take on Packers at Lambeau on FOX31

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Broncos return to Lambeau Field for the first time in eight years on Sunday in search of their first win of the season as they take on the unbeaten Green Bay Packers. The game can be seen on FOX31.

The Broncos (0-2) are coming off a 16-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on a field goal on the last play of the game.

They lost their opener against the Oakland Raiders and are 0-2 for the first time in 20 years.

The Broncos are 6-6-1 all time against the Packers (2-0) and have never won in Green Bay, going 0-5-1.

Follow all the action in the game day live blog.