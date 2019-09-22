× Fire destroys Park County home, spreads to become wildfire

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A fire destroyed a home in Park County Sunday and has since spread to become a wildfire.

According to Park County officials, the house fire was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. along Gap Road in the Elk Horn subdivision.

The home was occupied when the fire started. Everyone inside was able to escape quickly and call first responders. However, the fire spread to surrounding vegetation.

As of 4:30 p.m., the fire was about 1.5 acres in size.

No evacuation orders are in place.

A number of fire districts are at the scene as well as crews from the U.S. Forest Service.

Smoke is visible from Highway 285.

The home that caught fire is a total loss, according to Park County officials.

It is currently unknown what started the fire.