A warm start to Fall

Fall arrive early on Monday and the change of the seasons will bring above normal temperatures. We are predicting highs in metro Denver in the low 80s which is about 5-7 degrees above normal for this time in September. We will stay dry, sunny and above average with more 80s on Tuesday.

A weak cold front dips temperatures to near seasonal levels on Wednesday in the mid 70s. The front will slide through with little impact other than the cooler temperatures. So, it'll be another sunny & dry day.

The dry conditions continue on Thursday with plenty of sunshine again and another round of warmer readings in the low 80s.

Our next chance for rain (which we definitely could use) arrives with a stronger colder front expected late on Friday and Saturday. So, look for some scattered showers both days. And, a refreshing shot of much cooler 60s to low 70s. We will dry out for the end of the weekend with a sunny Sunday and seasonal temperatures back in the mid 70s.

