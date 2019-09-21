Protesters, police gear up for political march from Denver to Aurora

DENVER — Organizers are gathering at City Park in Denver Saturday morning before marching down Colfax to protest ICE.

Roads are expected to be closed as protesters go up Peoria Street to the GEO Ice Detention Center in Aurora.

The march is nearly eight miles long and water will be served along the route to protesters.

Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz took to social media Friday to remind attendees to be on the lookout. He also posted to Twitter Saturday morning with a photo of officers preparing to keep the peace at the morning’s protest.

This morning’s roll call as we prepare for thousands of protestors who will exercise their 1st Amendment Rights at the GEO-ICE Facility. We, along w/our mutual aid partners are optimistic attendees, despite their views, will be lawful&safe. We are ready to protect public safety. pic.twitter.com/czaQPbdkWC — Chief Nick Metz (@APDChiefMetz) September 21, 2019

“We have been busy planning and organizing,” Metz said on YouTube.“We are asking for everyone to cooperate.”

Eddie Soto is an organizer for the Saturday event.

“We are a peaceful group,” Soto said. “If other groups try to to antagonize us we will try to ignore them.”