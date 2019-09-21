Overnight showers for some, sunshine for all on last day of summer in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be areas of rainfall overnight northeast of the city, but this clears Sunday leaving total sunshine for the last day of summer.

Evening showers possible near Fort Collins to Denver and all points from these to the northeast. Rain may continue well into Sunday morning for areas along I-76 and the far eastern plains.

That shower activity and associated clouds will clear early, leaving sunshine for Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to run near average. For the metro areas, this means the middle 70s. For the mountains, this means the 50s and 60s.

It'll be a smooth travel day (weatherwise) if you head to the mountains to check out some of the changing leaves. You'll find golden color in many areas, but Guanella Pass is perhaps the most vibrant for now. Next week will see many more areas nearing peak color.

Some signs of the leaves changing colors during the past few days, next week will start to be more vibrant. This is Guanella Pass from Thursday. Thank you for the leaf report, Peter Pereira. pic.twitter.com/FemW9Pgm1q — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) September 21, 2019

For the workweek, there will be a few showers/thunderstorms around, but no single day has a high chance of rain. Temperatures will run near 80 for the week.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are adverse, we send out the Weather Beast.