× Late day storms Saturday, seasonal temps all weekend

Temperatures as we head into the upcoming weekend will stay right where they should this time of year, with highs on Saturday maxing out in the mid-70s. Most of the day on Saturday will be sunny, with clouds gradually increasing by the afternoon. Expect a few spotty showers and thunderstorms by the late afternoon and evening hours across the Front Range. The risk for severe weather will stay low, with storms capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain.

Storms will clear out by Sunday morning, leaving behind a pleasant end to our weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-70s Sunday afternoon.

We’ll warm back into the low 80s by Monday, with a mixture of sun and clouds for the first official day of fall. The low 80s will stick around for Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.

Clouds and low rain chances will return Wednesday through Friday, knocking temps back into the upper 70s as we end our work week.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

