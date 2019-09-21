Traffic Alert: Part of I-70 closed until Monday morning; See alternate routes

I-70 weekend closure on target for on-time completion, causing major congestion

DENVER — Twenty-four hours in to a major I-70 closure, Colorado drivers are finding themselves in congestion, which is causing big time delays.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says crews are working around the clock to make the closure count.

The old I-270 bridge came crumbling down Saturday morning. Crews got through paving the eastbound lanes of I-70 along with several additional installations and improvements.

Westbound lanes will get paved Sunday.

The weekend long I-70 closure is part of CDOT’s Central Widening project, which broke ground a little over a year ago.

It's shutting down all four lanes between I-270 and Steele/Vasquez.

The closure will last until 5 a.m. on Monday.

-- Nicole Fierro wrote this report

