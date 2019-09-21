Football makes its comeback at Denver Christian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It was a comeback five years in the making. This week at Denver Christian there were pregame jitters, there were cheers, and there were touchdowns - a lot of touchdowns.

After five years with no football team, interest was high to bring it back. Over the course of this year, the school worked with the athletic department to make it happen.

"This was history for those kids," said Dirk Visser, Denver Christian head coach.

"I was ecstatic, I was just so excited," senior John Meintjes said of learning his school was bringing the sport back. "Football is my favorite thing to play. It's great to be back on the field hitting people and scoring touchdowns.'

Thursday, the Denver Christian community celebrated their first home game in five years in a big way. The crowd was packed.

"I'm really excited," said senior Teash Sharma. "I haven't been to a football game since I was little so it's bringing back a lot of good memories."

"There's been so much hype around the game and it's been so much fun getting all hyped up for it," added freshman Payton Ruter.

All the buzz translated to a big win; the Thunder beat Justice 60-0, behind a five touchdown performance from Meintjes.

"That's a big confidence booster, to come out here and prove all the doubters wrong, to come out and say that we're back," he said.

With just 16 players on their 8-man team the Thunder are small in numbers, but mighty in their love of the game and playing for each other.

"They will do anything for you," said Visser. "They're faithful kids, they love each other, and they're learning how to love football."