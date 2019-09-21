Concern growing over teen deaths in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A piece of yellow police tape is the only sign a murder took place in Green Valley West Ranch Park in Denver Saturday.

Denver police are searching for whoever murdered a juvenile in the park. This latest homicide comes on the heels of several others involving children.

While police have not released more information about the circumstances, this latest death has both parents and groups that work with troubled youth concerned.

Jason McBride, who works with Denver's Gang Rescue and Support Project, said young people dying is "unfortunately becoming more the norm."

Since Aug. 4, FOX31 has covered at least two teens shot and two others killed, including Aiden Lawrence and Treaujalaune Lornes, both 14 years old.

"What we’re seeing younger and younger victims but on the other end of that is younger and younger perpetrators also," McBride said.

While McBride said there's no way to determine why so many kids are being killed, the GRASP Project has several programs geared toward keeping kids out of trouble.

"And we have to start being honest with ourselves and understand that we are failing as parents, school administrator, lawmaker we are failing these kids," he said.

Thursday, GRASP will host a meeting aimed at keeping kids out of gangs and out of trouble.

The Denver Police Department has not said if the latest murder of a juvenile was gang related.

Police ask anyone who might have see anything to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.