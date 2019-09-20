× Would you betray the Broncos by becoming a Chiefs or Raiders fan for $2,000 this season?

DENVER– A company in Utah is offering up a tough challenge for the 2019 NFL season; All you have to do is betray your NFL team by sporting your rival team’s colors and brag about it on social media.

The person who is chosen will get $2,000. But here’s the catch: You have to spend the rest of the season wearing your most hated team’s jersey, along with other swag from the rival team. You’ll also have to post updates Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, and other social media accounts.

You must submit your application by October 4. The winner will be picked by October 11.

You must be 18-years-old to enter, be a U.S. Citizen and have access to TV and internet service.

Here’s the link to enter for your chance to be chosen.