Windy start to a weekend cooldown

DENVER — Wind gusts strengthen late Friday ahead of a cooler push of air for the weekend.

Denver hit the 80s Friday with mostly sunshine, meanwhile, wind gusts increased in the mountains.

There will be a wind (over 30 mph) to blow around trash bins and to bring an impact to some of Friday evening’s football games. Temperatures will remain in the 80s and 70s for the evening.

Overnight and through Saturday morning, cooler air will begin its push into the area and will be noticeable for Saturday afternoon. We aren’t talking about a huge cooldown coming, but one to drop us about 10-degrees. That temperature drop puts the metro areas in the 70s for highs.

The temperature drop, plus a wind, will make Saturday feel cooler than most days had been this workweek. Plus, for some, it’ll be a stormier day too.

Those areas east of the mountains have a chance of thunderstorms later Saturday, with rain showers possible through Sunday morning for the plains.

As that cloud cover quickly decreases, sunshine expected Sunday with similar temperatures to that of Saturday.

If you’ll be traveling to the high country, you may see some aspen colors on Guanella Pass, and along the Peak To Peak Highway. Temperatures will be in the 60s to lower 70s for the most part during the weekend days.

There won’t be much weather of significance for next week as we still wait for signs that a stronger system will impact the state.