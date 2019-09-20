× Windy cold front arrives this afternoon

A windy cold front arrives late this afternoon (earlier in the Mountains).

I’m forecasting sunshine early today then a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms. Gusty winds 15-30mph across the Front Range. Highs reach 84 then fall tonight behind the cold front. Overnight lows in the 40s.

The Mountains can expect gusty wind above treeline 20-50mph. Sun early gives way to a 20% chance of rain/snow/t-storms. Highs reach the 50s and 60s. Overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.

Saturday starts sunny across the board. I’m forecasting a 20% chance of rain/t-storms late across the Front Range. Highs around 74.

Sunday looks dry and sunny, high 76.

The arrival of Fall occurs Monday. Dry and sunny, 78.

70s take over for most of next week with overnight lows in the 40s.

