Vaping and Young Children

Back to school is a stressful time for parents and kids alike. While kids are making friends and getting to know their teachers, it’s every parents’ priority to keep their kids healthy and safe. Especially when it comes to growing epidemic of e-cigarettes.

While the state is looking at policies to reduce youth nicotine usage there are simple steps parents can take to build healthy future for our children. Parents can be aware of and what they should look for and know the tips on how to talk to your kids about the dangers of nicotine and vaping.

