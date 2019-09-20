Scammer saying they were from Apple steals thousands from Highlands Ranch woman

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A Highlands Ranch woman said a scammer who said they were from Apple wiped out her credit card balance. Now, she’s hoping to recover thousands of dollars.

They convinced her to buy gift cards, she said, after taking over her screen to make it look like she had viruses, and saying her identity was at stake.

“Nobody at Apple or Microsoft or anybody else knows if you have a problem on your computer only you know if you have a problem on your computer, they can’t see it 24/7,” Mike Trindle, of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Investigators said scammers prefer to be paid with gift cards because they are difficult to track.