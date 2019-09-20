Police ready for Saturday ICE protest march in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Twenty-four hours after three protesters were arrested outside the home of the warden of the Aurora GEO ICE detention facility, another protest has been planned for Saturday.

Organizers will start at City Park in Denver at the Martin Luther King statue at 10 a.m. Saturday before marching down Colfax.

Roads are expected to be closed as protesters go up Peoria Street to the GEO Ice Detention Center in Aurora.

The march is nearly 8 miles long and water will be served along the route to protesters.

Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz took to social media Friday to remind attendees to be on the lookout.

“We have been busy planning and organizing,” Metz said on YouTube.

Metz reminded attendees to text APD Info to 474474 for real-time updates.

“We are asking for everyone to cooperate,” Metz said.

Eddie Soto is an organizer for the Saturday event.

“We are a peaceful group,” Soto said. “If other groups try to to antagonize us we will try to ignore them."

Those who were at the Thursday protest are expected to be at the Saturday event as well.

“We do believe those three people arrested were unfairly targeted by police,” Christina Lafone said.

The three arrested were:

Kalin Gerrish, 26

Arrest charge of Obstructing a Police Officer

Detained and released with a summons

Next court date is a filing of charges on 11-12-19 at 1330

Sidney Farber, 21

Arrest charge of Disorderly Conduct

Detained and released with a summons

Next court date is a filing of charges on 11-17-19 at 1330

Colin Mcintosh, 23



Arrests charges of Resist Arrest and Disorderly Conduct

Detained, jailed, released on bond before hearing

Next court date is a filing of charges on 11-13-19 at 1330