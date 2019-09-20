× NFL bans on-field pyrotechnics and flame effects, reviewing Titans incident

NEW YORK — The NFL has banned any on-field pyrotechnics and “flame effects” at any league or team events, including games, in the wake of an incident at last Sunday’s game at Nissan Stadium.

A league spokesman said the matter was being reviewed and the prohibition would last at least through the review.

Equipment used for pyrotechnics during pre-game festivities burst into flames in the north end zone about five minutes before kickoff between the Titans and Colts. Workers quickly started putting out the fire near the 5-yard line on the sideline near the Titans’ locker room.

The show went on as workers extinguished the flames as Taj George, wife of Eddie George and a member of the group Sisters With Voices (SWV) sang the national anthem.

The Titans, who lost to the Colts in that game, put out a statement last Sunday: