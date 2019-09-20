New development being constructed in South Broadway neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A new development is on the way in Denver's South Broadway Neighborhood. It will sit at the corner of Broadway and Tennessee Avenue.

“Our goal for that area is really to become known as a destination," Daniel Campbell, who is working on the project, said.

In a few years, the area will be filled with apartments, offices, and retails space. It will hold the name Gates District at Broadway Station.

“The acreage we own is about 7 1/2 acres, and over that 7 1/2 acres we’ll have 5 buildings," Campbell said.

The project will go up phases and construction will start at the beginning of 2020.

“One apartment building that’ll be about 270 units and a office building that will be about 170 thousand square feet," Campbell said.