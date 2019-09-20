Man shot in front of Lakewood police station in officer-involved shooting

Posted 9:33 pm, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 09:42PM, September 20, 2019

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Officials say an adult couple were arguing Friday night in front of a police station in Lakewood when a man pulled a gun, and officers shot him.

John Romero, of the Lakewood Police Department, said officers were called about a man with a gun around 8 p.m. when they saw the couple arguing in front of the station.

After the man pulled a handgun, he was shot. The man suffered unknown injuries but was transported to the hospital, and Romero said the woman was not harmed.

No officers were hurt, according to police, but the road in front of the police station remains closed.

