Juvenile arrested in connection with shooting death of 14-year-old boy

DENVER — Denver police arrested a juvenile male in connection with the Wednesday shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.

Treaujalaune Lornes was pronounced dead at Denver Health Medical Center after being shot and transported from the 1700 block of South Monaco Parkway.

The unnamed suspect was arrested for investigation of manslaughter, second degree assault, three counts of felony menacing, attempting to influence a public official and juvenile in possession of a handgun.

Police have not elaborated on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.