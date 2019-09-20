‘Joy, anger, tears’: Sex assault victim reacts to attacker’s conviction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman who survived a violent sexual assault on a Littleton trail says she feels “relief, happiness, joy, anger, tears and sadness” after her attacker was convicted on all counts Thursday.

Johnny Harris Jr. was found guilty following a three-day trial.

He's facing between 16 and 128 years in prison.

On July 25, 2018, Vanessa Ursini was walking her dog on the Platte River Trail when she says Harris Jr. grabbed her and tied her up with a rope.

Ursini thinks he would have killed her if she hadn’t been able to untie the knot and run back to a populated bike path. She says she got the outcome she deserved.