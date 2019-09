Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to Feeding America more than 300-thousand people in the Denver Metro area are struggling with hunger. September is Hunger Action Month and there's a simple way to help, all you have to do is pick up a few Subway sandwiches for lunch today! For every two meals purchased between now and September 30th participating Subway restaurants will donate one meal and up to 200-thousand meals in Denver! To find a Subway restaurant near you visit Subway.com