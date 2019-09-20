Family thanking first respoders for saving puppies from Lakewood house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Rosa Rios just sat down at work when she got a call from her son that their house was on fire.

She rushed home to find her house in flames, and firefighters carrying out her 12-year-old bulldog, Mini. Two puppies were unaccounted for.

So Garrett Shaw, an animal control officer, and Agent Nicholas Gibson-French sprang into action. They went into the house and the garage and started searching.

"We were trying to search little nooks and crannies for any sign, any noise," Gibson-French said.

Suddenly, in the back corner, they heard a whimper.

"This door was open I just happened to push this bookcase back and got down on my knees and looked underneath and saw the nose and the paws," Shaw said.

They reunited Pikachu and Caramel with their family.

The fire, which started near the corner of Exposition Avenue and Quail Street in Lakewood, caused roughly $200,000 of damage to the home, but Rios said she and her family are thankful they are safe, and grateful to the officers for saving their dog and puppies.

The three dogs are at the veterinarian's office for monitoring, but are expected to be OK.