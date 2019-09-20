Devil’s Thumb Ranch Resort & Spa – Cell Phone Photography Hike Oct. 5th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At Devil'sThumbRanch.com we offer experiences that embrace the pioneering spirit of the early homesteaders while honoring the grand landscape that surrounds us. Of course, such a luxurious escape would be incomplete without refined modern comforts like our renowned spa, acclaimed restaurants, plush accommodations and a unique approach to sustainability that preserves this stunning place for future generations. Here, guests are invited to participate in real, authentic ranch activities from Nordic skiing to horseback riding, cattle driving, fly fishing and exploring breathtaking Colorado, on over 6,000 acres (and millions of wilderness acres) that surrounds us. Or to simply unplug from everyday life, escape from the Denver heat, curl up with a good book, and reconnect with the people who matter most. It is, dare we say, an authentic Colorado ranch experience you simply can’t find anywhere else. We invite you to explore what it’s all about.

There is also a great opportunity for hikers and photographers coming up Oct. 5th. Devil's Thumb Ranch is leading a "cell-phone photography" hike for $70 per person. It starts with a classroom session to get some great tips from Professional Photo-Artist Kia Neill. Make your reservation for the hike... or book your next stay at Devil'sThumbRanch.com or call 970-726-7000.