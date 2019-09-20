Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you love all things bees and honey, check out the Colorado Honey Festival at the Four Seasons Farmers and Artisans Market.

The Colorado Honey Festival taking place on September 21 and 22. The festival provides educational opportunities to raise bee awareness, support for The Bee Cause Project, a non profit that puts observation hives in schools. We will also be hosting many wonderful honey and bee related vendors

What:Colorado Honey Festival

When (day and time):Sat, Sept 21. 9:30-3/Sunday, Sept 22. 10-3

Where:Four Seasons Farmers and Artisans Market 7043 W 38th Ave Wheat Ridge 80033

Cost:Free