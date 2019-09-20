2 juvenile pedestrians hit by car in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Two juveniles were hit by a car Friday morning, according to Lafayette police.

At roughly 7:23 a.m., officers were responded to a call reporting two people struck by a car in the 500 block of East South Boulder Road.

Witnesses say the two young pedestrians were in the crosswalk when a car hit the juvenile female and juvenile male.

The crosswalk near Lamont Does Park was reportedly “flashing and illuminated” when the juvenile driver struck them.

Both pedestrians were taken to the hospital and one of the victims sustained serious injuries. The driver of the Volkswagen stayed on the scene.

None of the identities of those involved have been released.