Xcel using helicopter to replace equipment Sunday; Denver street closures planned

DENVER — Xcel Energy will be using a helicopter to replace equipment in downtown Denver Sunday. Several street closures will be in place for the project.

Xcel plans to place 33 electrical breakers on the roofs of nine downtown buildings. The project will begin at 8 a.m. and last throughout Sunday.

“This is a system-wide project and these nine buildings have roof-top equipment with no other means of delivery other than a large crane. The use of the helicopter will help minimize the impact to downtown businesses and traffic,” Xcel said in a press release.

The Denver Police Department will be handling rolling street closures as the helicopter delivers the equipment to different buildings. Both vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be impacted.

Xcel says the closures will be in the following areas: