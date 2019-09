Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You might not think September is a great month for shopping, but according to Sandra Grahame of the Smart Cookies, September is one of the best months of the year to find amazing deals, if you know where to look.

From bedding to flatware, September is the time to stock up on this items. Also, if you're looking for beauty treatments or a spa getaway, you can find deals at various locations because of their Fall Sales.