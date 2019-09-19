Ultimate Colorado Fall Bucket List: leaf-peeping, festivals and the best pumpkin brews

DENVER– Autumn leaves are popping up across the state of Colorado. Temperatures are slowly cooling down. That can mean only one thing: Fall is officially here.

Whether you want to take a trip to see the beautiful fall foliage or enjoy a cup of cider from a mountain festival, we’ve created the ultimate guide to show you some of the best options our state has to offer.

Fall Festivals

September

October

Fall Leaves

Click here to see an interactive map of the country – just slide the bar at the bottom to see when fall colors peaks anywhere in America.

Fall colors will start popping up in the mountains from September 15-30.

The fall colors will make their way to Denver and the Front Range in early October.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Chris Tomer has some suggestions on where to go if you’re looking to experience the best fall colors in Colorado.

Within 1 hour of Denver: Guanella Pass Peak to Peak Highway Rocky Mountain National Park Winter Park Kenosha Pass

Within 2 hours of Denver: Vail Tennessee Pass Breckenridge Hoosier Pass Fairplay Grand Lake

Within 3-4 hours of Denver: Steamboat Rabbit Ears Pass Buena Vista Aspen Independence Pass Monarch Pass Grand Mesa



Local Pumpkin Beers

FOX31/Colorado’s Own Channel 2 Fall Events

The sign welcoming people into Colorado reads “Welcome to Colorful Colorado” and it’s for a good reason, especially during fall.

Here are some incredible pictures of fall in our state: