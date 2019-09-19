Ultimate Colorado Fall Bucket List: leaf-peeping, festivals and the best pumpkin brews

DENVER– Autumn leaves are popping up across the state of Colorado. Temperatures are slowly cooling down. That can mean only one thing: Fall is officially here.
Whether you want to take a trip to see the beautiful fall foliage or enjoy a cup of cider from a mountain festival, we’ve created the ultimate guide to show you some of the best options our state has to offer.
Fall Festivals
September
- Fall Harvest Car Show– Fort Morgan- September 20-22
- Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms– Denver- September 20-October 27
- Oktoberfest– Denver- September 20-22 and September 27-29
- Punkin Chunkin– Aurora- September 21-22
- 11th Annual Fall Harvest Brewfest Benefiting the Animal House Rescue– Fort Collins- September 21
- Taste of Vail: Fall Wine & Food Classic– Vail- September 21
- Saguache Fall Festival– Saguache- September 21
- Autumn Arts Festival– Durango- September 21-22
- Fall Festival and Maze at Flat Acres Farm– Parker- September 21-October 31
- Fall Fest at Anderson Farms– Erie- September 25- November 3
- Mountain Harvest Festival– Paonia- September 26-29
- Fruita Fall Festival– Fruita- September 27-29
- Farm to Bottle Fall Festival– Denver- September 28
- Harvest Fest– Canon City- September 28-29
- Elk Fest– Estes Park- September 28-29
- Fall Festival– Steamboat- September 28
October
- Fall Festival of Choirs– Boulder- October 3
- Great American Beer Festival– Denver- October 3-5
- The Colorful Pumpkin Festival– Woodland Park- October 5
- Fall Festival Craft Bazaar– Brighton- October 5
- Schweiger Ranch Fall Festival– Lone Tree- October 5
- Harvest Festival- Colorado Springs- October 5
- 3rd Annual Oktoberfest – Fall Festival– Wheat Ridge- October 5-6
- Choctoberfest!– Aurora- October 12
- Knock your Boots Off Beer Tasting & Chili Cook-Off– Golden-October 12
- Fall Harvest Festival– Colorado Springs- October 12
- Pumpkins and Pilsners– Estes Park- October 12
- Wine in the Pines– Keystone- October 18-19
- Breckenridge Craft Spirits Festival– Breckenridge- October 18-20
- Glow at the Gardens- Denver– Denver- October 21-25
- Annual Fall Harvest Festival– Brighton- October 26
- Emma Crawford Coffin Race– Manitou Springs- October 26
Fall Leaves
Fall colors will start popping up in the mountains from September 15-30.
The fall colors will make their way to Denver and the Front Range in early October.
Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Chris Tomer has some suggestions on where to go if you’re looking to experience the best fall colors in Colorado.
- Within 1 hour of Denver:
- Guanella Pass
- Peak to Peak Highway
- Rocky Mountain National Park
- Winter Park
- Kenosha Pass
- Within 2 hours of Denver:
- Vail
- Tennessee Pass
- Breckenridge
- Hoosier Pass
- Fairplay
- Grand Lake
- Within 3-4 hours of Denver:
- Steamboat
- Rabbit Ears Pass
- Buena Vista
- Aspen
- Independence Pass
- Monarch Pass
- Grand Mesa
Local Pumpkin Beers
- Imperial Pumpkin Porter– EPIC Brewing Company
- Hey! Pumpkin– Denver Beer Co.
- Pump Action Imperial Pumpkin Ale– 4 Noses Brewing
- Pumpkin Ale– Upslope Brewing Company
- Pumpkin Ale– Lone Tree Brewing
- Premature Pumpkination Brown Ale– Westfax Brewing Co.
- Pumpkin Mexican Chocolate Stout -(October 3)- Copper Kettle Brewing Company
- VooDoo Ranger Atomic Pumpkin Ale– New Belgium Brewing Company
- Pumpkin Patch Pale Ale– Eddyline Brewery
- Fluffy Pumpkin Toasted Marshmallow Porter– Odyssey Beerwerks
- Rumpkin– Avery Brewing Co.
- Punkin Ale– Dogfish Head Brewery
- Pumking Imperial Ale– Southern Tier Brewing Co.
