Trump sues Manhattan DA seeking to block tax return subpoena

Posted 9:10 am, September 19, 2019, by

US President Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border fence in Otay Mesa, California on September 18, 2019. (Photo by Nicholas KAMM / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump is asking a federal judge to block an effort by New York prosecutors to obtain his tax returns.

Trump’s attorneys filed a lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court in New York.

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow says the lawsuit is intended “to address the significant constitutional issues at stake in this case.”

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. recently subpoenaed Trump’s accounting firm for eight years of his state and federal tax returns.

Vance also has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for records related to payments former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen helped arrange to a porn actress who claimed she had an affair with Trump.

The Democratic district attorney is also pursuing a mortgage fraud case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

A message was left with Vance seeking comment.

