Student arrested after bringing handgun to Smoky Hill High School in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A student was arrested after bringing a gun onto the Smoky Hill High School campus in Aurora on Thursday, the Cherry Creek School District said.

“Today, a parent called the school to report that a student was potentially in possession of a gun at Smoky Hill High School,” according to a letter sent by the district to parents.

The Aurora Police Department said it was notified by the school. Officers found the student, who was searched and was found to be in possession of a gun.

The student was arrested without incident. No one was threatened and there were no injuries, police said.

There has been no determination of charges, police said.

“We want to thank Smoky Hill staff, district security and law enforcement for responding swiftly in this situation and keeping students safe,” the district said in the letter.

“We also want to thank the parent who alerted the school. The safety and security of our students and staff is always our highest priority.”