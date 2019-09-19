Mid-80s Thursday then gusty cold front arrives Friday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There will be a cold front on the way but not until Friday afternoon.

There will be sunshine Thursday across the Front Range with a 10% chance of afternoon gusty thunderstorms. Highs will be around 85 degrees.

The normal high right now in Denver is 77.

The mountains start sunny on Thursday with a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Winds turn gusty (15-30mph) on Friday as a cold front approaches in the afternoon. Skies start sunny then turn cloudy with a 10% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will warm to 83 degrees prior to the arrival of the front.

The mountains on Friday could see wind gusts 20-50 miles per hour above treeline.

Saturday looks cooler in the low to mid-70s behind the cold front. We'll start with sunshine then watch for a 10% chance of late-day showers/thunderstorms.

Sunday looks totally dry. Highs will be in the 70s.

Fall officially arrives on Monday. It looks sunny early with a 10% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

A cold front is possible Tuesday or Wednesday.

