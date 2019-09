Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Police arrested a man early Thursday morning after at least two businesses were vandalized at the 16th Street Mall.

Police say Cook's Fresh Market and SportsFan, located near 16th and Glenarm Place, were damaged around 1:30 a.m.

When police arrived on scene, they located a suspect who refused to leave one of the vandalized stores. Police set up a perimeter and eventually arrested the man at gun point.

The suspect's information has not yet been released.