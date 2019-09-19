Komen Colorado’s More Than Pink Walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox31 and Colorado's Own Channel 2 is a proud sponsor of this year's Komen Colorado MORE THAN PINK Walk that's taking place Sunday, September 29th at the Auraria Campus in Denver.

The race used to be known as Race for the Cure, but this year, Komen Colorado is debuting the MORE THAN PINK Walk to help increase the public's connection to Komen's four pillar of impact: Research, Care , Community and Action.

Our special guest, Tawana stopped our studio this morning to talk about her connection to the Community Pillar and to Komen Colorado.