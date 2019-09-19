Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox31 and Colorado's Own Channel 2 is proud to be the media sponsor of this year's Komen Colorado, MORE THAN PINK Walk taking place on Sunday, September 29th at the Auraria Campus.

Komen Colorado is hosting its biggest fundraising event this year and many of you will remember it was known as Race for the Cure, but is debuting the MORE THAN PINK Walk this year to help increase the public's connection to Komen's four pillars of impact: Research, Care, Community and Action.

Antoinette Paniagua, does this mission every day for Komen Colorado and shares her story as to why she has been participating in Komen Colorado's Race/Walk for 19 years and counting now.

Register today and be apart of this event that is helping to find a cure for cancer

What: Komen Colorado’s MORE THAN PINK Walk

When (day and time): Sunday, September 29 at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Auraria Campus, 900 Auraria Parkway, Denver CO 80204

Cost: $30 for adult registration