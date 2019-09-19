× FOX31, Channel 2 now part of Nexstar Media Group

DENVER — FOX31 KDVR-TV and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 KWGN-TV are now part of a new company.

Thursday, Nexstar Media Group completed the acquisition of the stations’ previous owner, Tribune Media Company. Nexstar, founded in 1996, is now the largest owner of local television stations in America.

FOX31 and Channel 2 viewers will continue to see the same award-winning local news and programs, along with favorites like Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune, and NFL football.

In announcing its approval of the merger, the Federal Communications Commission stated Monday, “The Commission found that the proposed merger would provide several public interest benefits to viewers of current Tribune and Nexstar stations. For example, viewers would benefit from their local stations having increased access to Nexstar’s Washington, DC, news bureau and state news bureaus.”