FedEx to hire more than 1,600 seasonal workers in Denver

Posted 9:42 am, September 19, 2019, by

DENVER — FedEx said Thursday that it is expecting hire more than 1,600 people to fill seasonal positions.

It’s part of a nationwide hiring spree in which the company expects to fill more than 55,000 seasonal positions.

Openings include package handlers and other support positions that could become full-time jobs.

The part-time seasonal positions include medical coverage, vision and dental benefits, tuition assistance and an opportunity to become a full-time employee.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have been a U.S. resident for at least five years.

Applicants can find job openings on FedEx’s website.

 

