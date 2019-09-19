× Denver medical examiner identifies man killed in Montbello shooting

DENVER — The man who was killed in a shooting in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood early Tuesday morning has been identified as 33-year-old Orlando Butler.

According to information released Thursday by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner, Butler was pronounced dead at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital following the shooting.

The shooting occurred at 14900 E. Lackland Pl.

The Denver Police Department has not released information about a suspect.

Those with information should contact DPD or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous.