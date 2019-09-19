Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On September 20th and 21st Denver Beer Co. will be doing an event in their taprooms featuring a "Gold Medal Flight" of our craft beer. They'll have a lineup of all the beers which have won Gold Medals at GABF over the years together in one taster flight.

This will be a fun opportunity to chat about GABF and all the local breweries which vie annually for top honors, while of course tasting some of the past gold medal winners!

Here is the lineup of beers that we'll have for the Gold Medal Flight:

Graham Cracker Porter, 2018 GABF Gold, Specialty Beer

Barrel Aged Japance Off, 2018 GABF Gold, Barrel Aged Beer

Just Another Pretty Face, 2017 GABF Gold, Pro-Am

Drama Queen, 2016 GABF Gold, Barrel Aged Beer

Summit Sunrise, 2016 World Beer Cup Gold, Red IPA

Come check out the Denver Beer Co. Gold Medal Flights this weekend.

What: Gold Medal Flights at Denver Beer Co.

When (day and time): September 21 and September 22, 11 a.m. - Closing

Where: Denver Beer Co. Platte Street and Denver Beer Co. Arvada

Cost: $15