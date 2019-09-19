Coors signs local distribution deal for CBD-infused beverage line

DENVER– Shae Whitney and her husband Brady Becker didn’t intend for their bitters business to make a mark in the cannabis industry.

But eight years after the couple launched Dram Apothecary, its two beverage lines — one of which is infused with CBD, a non-psychoactive ingredient in cannabis — were picked up by Denver-based Coors Distributing Co., marking one of the distributor’s first moves into the CBD sector.

The deal, which went into effect last week, means Dram’s line of non-alcoholic sparkling waters now can be sold anywhere Coors products are sold in Denver and Boulder, Whitney said.

Dram is one of two CBD-infused beverages to be picked up by Coors Distributing this month. The second is Denver-based Colorado’s Best Drinks’ line of CBD-infused sparkling sodas.

This isn’t the only way Coors is attempting to break into the cannabis market. Last August, Molson Coors announced a joint venture with Quebec-based marijuana cultivator Hexo to produce THC-infused beverages for the Canadian market. But in the U.S., where THC is still federally illegal, the company is focusing on CBD.

