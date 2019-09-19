Chile Season Hits Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chile season is in full swing (as most Coloradans know from the recent Pueblo vs. Hatch rivalry). To celebrate, and ZOLO Grill (in Boulder) is doing a super fun dinner on September 19th to celebrate. Culinary Director Kyle Mendenhall is teaming up with Mark and Katie Waltermire of Thistle Whistle Farm for this special multi-course dinner. The dinner is taking place on 9/19 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased here. Menu is below for reference.

The Waltermires grow more than 150 varieties of chiles on their 15-acre farm in Hotchkiss, Colorado, from well-known varieties to obscure heirloom peppers most people have never tasted—let alone heard of.

Blistered Manganji Peppers with Sherry Vinegar

8 ounces manganji peppers (you can substitute any sweet pepper; shishitos or Jimmy Nardellos work great)

1 T sherry vinegar

2 T olive oil

Maldon salt or other flaky salt, to taste

Heat your grill or pan over high heat until very hot. Cook peppers, turning often, until lightly charred and blistered, about 2-3 minutes. Remove peppers from heat and place in a bowl with sherry vinegar, toss well. Add olive oil and mix well. Finish with a big pinch of Maldon salt, to taste, and serve immediately.