Car Deals for the Family as you Head Back to School

Mike Caudill our Auto Expert shares with us some go to vehicles that will make anyone in the family happy this fall.

From sedans, to minivans, trucks and SUV he's got it all and it won't set you back too much either.

Ford Ranger: The Ranger is back. Starts at around $24,000. Lease is $226. Great entry level truck, but also can be beefed up for off-roading.

Toyota Corolla: America’s favorite entry level Toyota. Best bargain for the “back to school” student. Under $20,000. Toyota Safety Sense standard.

Hyundai Palisade: First-ever three row Hyundai. 3.8 liter v6, fits full size adults in third row, elegant and luxurious. Starting: $32,000.

 

