A major stretch of I-70 will be closed in both directions starting Friday night

Posted 12:16 pm, September 19, 2019

DENVER– Interstate 70 will be closed in both directions starting Friday night and lasting until Monday.

The closure is a part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Central 70 Project.

The closure will start at 10 p.m. Friday night and last until 5 a.m. on Monday morning.

I-70 will be closed between Interstate 270 and Steele Street and Vasquez Boulevard in Denver. Crews will be setting girders for the replacement bridge at Colorado Boulevard over I-70 and starting demolition on the bridge at I-270.

Here are the detours, shared by CDOT:

  • Westbound: westbound I-70 traffic will enter northbound I-270, use the off-ramp to westbound I-76, take southbound I-25 and exit onto westbound I-70.
  • Eastbound:  to detour around this closure, eastbound I-70 traffic will enter onto northbound I-25, use the off-ramp to eastbound I-76, take southbound I-270 and exit onto eastbound I-70. Traffic needing to enter I-70 just before Steele/Vasquez may still do so.

The Central 70 Project is expected to wrap-up in 2022.

