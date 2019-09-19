At long last, a feeling of fall is on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A stray shower will be possible mainly along the foothills on Thursday evening.

The chance for rain is low with the best area being the northern Front Range closer to Fort Collins. Otherwise, expect some evening clouds and breezy conditions.

our Friday will look similar to Thursday with morning sunshine followed by afternoon clouds and a stray shower possible.

Most places will stay dry across the Denver metro area. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-80s for one more day.

A cold front arrives Saturday and will bring the chance for some late-day showers and gusty wind as it from north to south across the area.

Temperatures will only warm into the low to mid-70s as a result of the approaching cold front.

Behind that cold front it appears more fall-like temperatures in the 70s settle in for most of next week. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Fall officially arrives at 1:50 a.m. Monday.

