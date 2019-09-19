9 people arrested in connection to internet child exploitation in Colorado

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. –- Nine people have been arrested and charged in alleged connection to internet child exploitation in Colorado.

On Sept. 12–13, several agencies arrested the nine people, according to a news release from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Glenwood Springs Police Department, Carbondale Police Department, Rifle Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Bureau of Investigations, and Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case, which will be prosecuted in the Ninth Judicial District.

To locate the alleged offenders, undercover operatives posted ads advertising sex with children on websites and social media to lure people who were seeking sexual encounters with children.

“Solicitation for child prostitution is common and victimizes the most innocent and vulnerable of all, our children,” Gene Schilling, Carbondale Police Department chief, said in the release. “We are glad we were able to arrest these people before they had the chance to further their criminal actions.”

The following were arrested and taken to Garfield County Jail:

• Scott V Fetzer (60), Glenwood Springs – Soliciting for Child Prostitution

• Luis M Noj-Pich (33), Rifle – Soliciting for Child Prostitution

• Jose G Cardenas (39), Rifle – Solicitation for Child Prostitution

• Brian Alvarez (29), Glenwood Springs – Soliciting for Child Prostitution

• Manuel Nava-Mauro (26), Carbondale – Solicitation for Child Prostitution

• Guillermo Carreon-Salinas (31), Rifle – Solicitation for Child Prostitution

• Mingma O Sherpa (51), Avon – Soliciting for Child Prostitution

• Jan Blewett (35), Crested Butte – Soliciting for Child Prostitution

• Shekeyah Jackson (26), Aurora – Prostitution (Released on a Summons)

Homeland Security Investigations encourages the public to report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity through its toll-free Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE or by completing its online tip form. Both are staffed around the clock by investigators. From outside the U.S. and Canada, callers should dial 802-872-6199. Hearing impaired users can call TTY 802-872-6196.

Suspected child sexual exploitation or missing children may be reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, an Operation Predator partner, via its toll-free 24-hour hotline, 1-800-THE-LOST.

For more information about wanted suspected child predators, download HSI’s Operation Predator smartphone app or go to the online suspect alerts page.